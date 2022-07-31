India reports 19,673 fresh Covid cases, 45 deaths in last 24 hours

By IANS
covid cases in india
Photo: IANS

New Delhi: India has registered 19,673 new Covid infections and 45 deaths in last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

With the fresh casualties, the death toll has mounted to 5,26,357.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has marginally risen to 1,43,673, accounting for 0.33 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery of 19,336 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,33,49,778. Consequently, recovery rate stands at 98.48 per cent.

Meanwhile, daily positivity rate has also marginally declined to 4.96 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently also stands at 4.88 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,96,424 tests were conducted, increasing the overall tally to over 87.52 crore.

As of Sunday morning, Covid vaccination coverage exceeded 204.25 crore, achieved via 2,70,50,160 sessions.

Over 3.90 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

On Saturday, 20,408 Covid cases were recorded.

You might also like
Nation

Put Tricolour as social media pic from Aug 2, says PM Modi

Nation

ED raids Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s Mumbai residence

State

Odisha Reports 1,029 Covid Positives, Active Tally Rises To 6,608

State

Check Petrol, Diesel Prices In Bhubaneswar On Sunday

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.