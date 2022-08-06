India reports 19,406 fresh Covid cases, 49 deaths

New Delhi: India has recorded 19,406 new Covid infections and 49 deaths in the past 24 hours, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

With the fresh fatalities, the death toll mounted to 5,26,649.

Active caseload the country has marginally declined to 1,34,793 cases, accounting for 0.31 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 19,928 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,34,65,552. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, Daily Positivity rate has marginally declined to 4.96 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently also stands at 4.63 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,91,187 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.75 crore.

As of Saturday morning, Covid vaccination coverage exceeded 205.92 crore, achieved via 2,73,35,261 sessions

Over 3.94 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

On Friday, the country had registered 20,551 Covid cases.