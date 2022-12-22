India reports 185 fresh Covid cases, 1 death in last 24 hours

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore while the death toll stands at 5,30,681 with one fatality being reported from Delhi

New Delhi: India on Thursday reported a total 185 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry.

In the same period, the country has recorded one Covid related death, taking the national toll to 5,30,681 as per the report.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country presently stands at 3,402 cases, accounting for 0.01 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 190 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,42,432. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,17,538 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.95 crore.

As of Thursday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 220.02 crore.

