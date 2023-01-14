India reports 179 fresh Covid-19 infections in last 24 hours

New-Delhi: India on Saturday have reported 179 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry data taking the total number of cases to 44.7 million.

While the death toll was 5,30,726 with one death reconciled by Kerala, data updated.

According to Union Health Ministry, the daily positivity was recorded at 0.10 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was also 0.10 per cent.

The country conducted over 1,47,467 Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours.

According to Union Health Ministry, the active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.08 percent

Under the Covid vaccination drive, more than 220.16 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far. In the last 24 hours, around 52,577 vaccine doses were administered.