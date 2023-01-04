India reports 175 fresh Covid-19 infections in 24 hours

New-Delhi: India on Wednesday reported 175 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, informed Union Health Ministry.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 2,570 and now comprises 0.01 per cent of the total infections, the data showed.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,707, the data showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.09 per cent while the weekly positivity was 0.12 per cent. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

According to the health ministry’s website, 220.11 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.