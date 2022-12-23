India reports 163 fresh Covid-19 infections, 9 deaths in last 24 hours

New-Delhi: India on Friday reported 163 new coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative tally to 4.46 crore (4,46,76,678), according to the Union Health Minister data.

With nine fatalities, the death toll stands at 5,30,690, while six deaths were reconciled by Kerala, two deaths were reported from Maharashtra and one from Delhi in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 3,380, the health ministry data showed today.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,42,608, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.02 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 90,96,43,076 samples have been tested up to December 22 for COVID-19. Of these 1,25,361 samples were tested on Thursday.