India reports 16,299 fresh COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths in last 24 hours

New-Delhi: India on Thursday reported 16,299 new coronavirus cases and 53 fatalities according to the latest Union Health Ministry data.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,25,076, the health ministry data showed today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,92,33,251 samples have been tested up to August 10 for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.53 per cent, the health ministry said, adding the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 207.29 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide drive.