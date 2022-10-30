India reports 1,604 fresh Covid cases, 8 deaths: Sunday in the last 24 hours

New Delhi: India reported 1,604 fresh Covid-19 infections on Sunday in the last 24 hours, against 1,574 cases recorded previous day, Union Health Ministry said.

In the same period, the country has recorded eight more Covid-related deaths, taking the toll to 5,29,016, as per the report.

Active caseload presently stands at 18,317 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,081 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,04,933. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.77 per cent.

India’s daily positivity rate has been reported to be 1.02 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 1.08 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,57,218 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 90.08 crore.

As of Sunday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.63 crore.

Over 4.12 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.