India reports 15,815 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

New-Delhi: India on Saturday recorded 15,815 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry. The total recovery rate reached at around 98.53 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,35,93,112.

A decrease of 4,271 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,19,264. The active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate on August 13 was recorded at 4.36 per cent.