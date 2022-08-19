india covid cases
File Photo

India Reports 15,754 Fresh Covid Cases, 47 Deaths

By KalingaTV Bureau 54 0

New Delhi: India on Friday reported marginal rise at 15,754 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, against 12,608 infections on Thursday, said Union Health Ministry.

In the same period, the country has reported 47 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,27,253.

The active caseload of the country stands at 1,01,830 cases, accounting for 0.23 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 15,220 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,36,85,535. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.58 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s daily positivity rate has marginally declined to 3.47 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently also stands at 3.90 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,54,491 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 88.18 crore.

As of Friday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 209.27 crore, achieved via 2,78,10,025 sessions.

Over 3.99 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

You might also like
Nation

5 Held For Stripping Girl, Thrashing Couple In UP

State

Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel rate remains constant in Bhubaneswar

Business

Gold rate in India marginally increases for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Nation

Odisha cadre IAS officer Rajesh Verma appointed as Secretary to President Droupadi…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.