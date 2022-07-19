India reports 15,528 new Covid cases, 25 deaths

New Delhi: India reported 15,528 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, which is a decline from the previous day’s count of 16,935, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

In the same period, the country has reported 25 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide toll to 5,25,785.

The active caseload has marginally declined to 1,43,654 cases, accounting for 0.33 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 16,113 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,31,13,623. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.47 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s daily positivity rate has declined to 3.32 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 4.57 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,68,350 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.01 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 200.33 crore, achieved via 2,64,01,846 sessions.

Over 3.80 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.