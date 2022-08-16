India reports 15,040 new Covid cases, 29 deaths

New Delhi: India on Tuesday reported 15,040 new Covid cases and 29 deaths, said the Union Health Ministry.

The new fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 5,27,098.

The active caseload has marginally declined to 1,11,252, accounting for 0.25 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 15,040 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,36,38,844. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.56 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate has dipped to 4.15 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.79 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,12,129 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 88.06 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 208.31 crore, achieved via 2,76,96,728 sessions

Over 3.97 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

