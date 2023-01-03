India reports 134 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

New-Delhi: India on Tuesday reported 134 fresh coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 4.46 crore (4,46,78,956), according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The overall death toll stands at 5,30,707, according to the data updated.

With this, the active cases declined to 2,582, that comprises 0.01% of the total infections. A decrease of 88 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

According to health ministry website,the daily positivity was recorded at 0.09 per cent, while the weekly positivity was recorded at 0.13 per cent. The national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent.

The number of people who recovered from the infection surged to 4,41,45,667, while 1.19 per cent of those infected succumbed to it.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.11 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.