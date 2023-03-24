Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

India reports 1,249 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

The daily and weekly Covid positivity rates stood at 1.19 per cent and 1.14 per cent, respectively

By Abhilasha
India Covid cases
Pic Credit: PTI/ Representative Image

New Delhi: India on Friday reported 1,249 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths, the Union Health Ministry said.

The country’s total active caseload has risen to 7,927 which is 0.02 per cent of the overall.

The two new fatalities reported from Gujarat and Karnataka, has increased the overall death toll to 5,30,818.

The recovery of 925 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,61,922. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.79 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily and weekly positivity rates stood at 1.19 per cent and 1.14 per cent, respectively.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,05,316 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 92.07 crore.

As of Friday morning, India has administered total 220.65 crore vaccines against Covid, including 6,117 doses in the last 24 hours, the Ministry said.

