India reports 11,649 new Covid cases, 90 deaths

New Delhi: Continuing its streak of low number of single-day coronavirus cases, India reported 11,649 new infections in the last 24 hours even as its overall tally mounted to 1,09,16,589, health officials said on Monday.

For over a month, India has recorded less than 15,000 new infections daily. Besides, the daily Covid-19 death toll has been treading below the 200-mark for more than a month now.

On February 9, the country had reported 9,110 new cases, the lowest this year so far. Last year, the lowest 9,633 cases were recorded on June 3.

The Health Ministry said there were 90 more Covid-19 fatalities, taking the overall death toll to 1,55,732

As per the Ministry’s data, there are 1,39,637 active cases at present after 9,489 patients were discharged in a day. Till now, 1,06,21,220 persons have been discharged so far.

The recovery rate has increased to 97.29 per cent, while the fatality rate is down to 1.43 per cent.

The ministry also informed that 4,86,122 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, more than 8 million (82,85,295) doses of corona vaccine have been administered in India since the drive began on January 16 after approval for ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’.

As per the Union Health Ministry, India has become the fastest nation in terms of the vaccine doses administered in the country, even though many countries had launched their vaccination campaigns earlier than her.

