Representational Image: IANS

India reports 11,539 new Covid positive cases

New Delhi: India reported 11,539 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a marginal decline against the previous day’s count of 13,272, said the Union Health Ministry.

In the same period, the country reported 43 more Covid deaths taking the death toll to 5,27,332.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has come down to 99,879 cases, accounting for 0.23 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 12,783 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,37,12,218. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s daily positivity rate has marginally declined to 3.75 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently also stands at 3.88 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,07,680 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 88.24 crore.

As of Sunday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 209.67 crore, achieved via 2,79,10,768 sessions

Over 3.99 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

