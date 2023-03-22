India reports 1,134 fresh Covid cases, 5 deaths

New Delhi: India on Wednesday recorded 1,134 new Covid cases, a significant surge from the previous day’s 699 infections, according to the Union health ministry data.

Currently, the active caseload stands at 7,026 which is 0.01 per cent of total cases. In the same time span, the country has also reported five Covid deaths one each from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra and one reconciled by Kerala. The total Covid deaths in the country so far stands at 5,30,813.

As per the data, the recovery of 662 patients in one day took the cumulative tally to 4,41,60,279. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.79 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has been reported to be 1.09 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently also stands at 0.98 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,03,831 tests were conducted increasing the overall tally to over 92.05 crore. As of this morning, India has administered a total 220.65 crore vaccines against Covid that includes 7,673 doses in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.