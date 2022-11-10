India reports 1,016 fresh Covid-19 infections, active caseload declines

New-Delhi: India on Thursday reported 1,016 fresh covid infections in the past 24 hours taking the tally to 4,46, 63,968, the health ministry said.

The number of active cases have declined to 13,187 in a span of 24 hours.

According to union ministry, the active cases comprise 0.03% of total infections, and the recovery rate stood at 98.78%.

With three new fatalities, the death toll has climbed to 5,30, 514. two in Maharashtra and one in Rajasthan in span of 24 hours, the date updated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,20,267, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 219.76 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.