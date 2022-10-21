India registers 2,119 fresh Covid-19 cases, 10 fatalities in last 24 hours

New-Delhi: India on Friday reported 2,119 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally of cases 4,46,38,636, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The death count climbed to 5,28,953 with 10 more deaths, which include five deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated by the Union health ministry at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.76% the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.13%. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.97%, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,84,646, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.