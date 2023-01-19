India registers 134 fresh Covid-19 infections

New-Delhi: India’s on Thursday reported 134 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll stood at 5,30,728, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.07 per cent while the weekly positivity was 0.08 per cent.

Active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,48,815, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.20 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.