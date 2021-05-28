New Delhi: India has reported 1,86,364 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Friday taking the tally to more than 2,75,55,457.

A total of 3,660 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 3,18,895 so far.

A total of 2,59,459 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 2,48,93,410. The daily active cases tally rose to 23,43,152.

According to reports of ICMR, a total of 20,70,508 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 33,90,39,861 samples have been tested in the country.

A total of 30,24,786 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours that takes the the total inoculation count to 20,57,20,660.