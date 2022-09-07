India records rise in Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours

New-Delhi: India on Wednesday recorded 5,379 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry data. With this the total tally of Covid-19 cases is at 4,44,72,241.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 50,594, showed the health ministry data.

As per the health ministry data the death toll has climbed to 5,28,057 with 27 fatalities.

The active cases comprises 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.70 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.67 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,38,93,590, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,80,68,681 samples have been tested up to September 6 for COVID-19. Of these 3,21,917 samples were tested on Tuesday.