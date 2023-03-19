Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

India records over 800 new Covid cases per day, active infections 5,915

India saw a single-day rise of more than 800 fresh COVID-19 cases after 129 days, while the number of active cases increased to 5,915

By Jyotishree Kisan
New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of more than 800 fresh COVID-19 cases after 129 days, while the number of active cases increased to 5,915, according to data updated on Sunday by the Union Health Ministry.

On Saturday, there was a significant jump in single-day COVID cases as 843 fresh infections were reported, the highest after 126 days. Jharkhand and Maharashtra reported one death each, two were reconciled by Kerala. Whereas, no deaths have been reported today.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Gujarat have the highest number of viral infection cases, according to the data.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 percent of the total cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.8 percent.

