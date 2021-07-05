India records lowest Covid fatalities since April 8

By IANS
covid-19 India
(Photo: Wasim Sarvar/IANS)

New Delhi: India on Monday recorded 723 deaths and added 39,796 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

India recorded 780 deaths on April 8 and 738 deaths on July 3.

On Friday, the country crossed four lakh deaths due to Covid. With six lakh deaths, the US is at the top of the list followed by Brazil with 5.2 lakh Covid fatalities.

The first death due to Covid-19 in the country was reported last year in March. On May 23 this year, India witnessed the highest fatalities with 4,454 deaths in 24 hours.

Monday is the 17th consecutive day in the last two months when the death toll has been below the 2,000-mark.

The total caseload rose to 3,05,85,229 after India crossed the three crore-mark on June 25.

Related News

India sees 62,480 daily Covid cases, 1,587 deaths in 60 days

India records 67K new Covid cases, 2,330 deaths in 24 hours

India is the second country after the US to record more than three crore cases, adding one crore cases in the last 50 days.

It is also the 27th consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases. On June 29, India recorded 37,566 cases, lowest since March 18 while on June 22 India reported 42,640 cases.

The active cases have now come down below 5 lakh. The country has 4,82,071 active cases presently and has witnessed a total of 4,02,728 deaths so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 42,352 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,97,00,430 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 35,28,92,046 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 14,81,583 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 41,97,77,457 samples have been tested up to July 4 for Covid-19. Of these 15,22,504 samples were tested on Sunday.

 

You might also like
State

Odisha: Covaxin jabs to be administered in Ganjam from today

State

22 carat and 24 carat Gold price rises in Bhubaneswar, Check gold rates here

State

Odisha reports 2,803 fresh Covid-19 cases

State

Odisha reports highest single-day Covid-19 death toll

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.