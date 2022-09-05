India records decline in Covid-19 cases

New-Delhi: India on Monday recorded a decline in daily Covid-19 cases with the country logging 5,910 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 53,974, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 55,114.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,007.

The weekly case positivity rate came out to be 2.15 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is 2.60 per cent.

A total of 7,034 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 4,38,80,464. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.69 per cent.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 32,31,895 doses of COVID vaccines were administered during this period taking the total number of vaccine doses jabbed so far to 213.52 crore.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,73,79,274 samples have been tested up to September 4 for COVID-19. Of these 2,27,313 samples were tested on Sunday.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year.