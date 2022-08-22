COVID test centres in bhubaneswar

India records 9,531 new Covid cases, 26 fatalities

New-Delhi: India on Monday reported 9,531 fresh coronavirus infections that pushed its tally to 4,43,48,960, while the number of active cases came down to 97,648, according to Union Health ministry data.

The toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 5,27,368 with 26 more fatalities.

The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.15 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.59 per cent, the ministry said.

A total of 88.27 crore tests have been conducted so far with 2,29,546 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

