India Records 83,347 Covid Positives, Death Toll Reaches 90,020

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Covid cases tally in India crossed the 56-lakh mark with a spike of 83,347 new cases and 1,085 deaths in last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 5,646,011 including 9,68,377 active cases, 45,87,614 cured, discharged, migrated and 90,020 deaths informed the Ministry of Health and  Family Welfare. 

India ranks second in the tally of worst affected nations, the first being USA.

