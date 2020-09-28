coronavirus india
India Records 82,170 New Coronavirus Cases, 1,039 Deaths In 24 Hrs, Tally Crosses 60L Mark

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: With a spike of 82,170 coronavirus cases and 1,039 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally on Monday breached the 60 lakh-mark with a total of 60,74,702 cases.

Out of these, 9,62,640 are currently active; 50,16,520 have been discharged, while 95,542 lost the battle against the viral disease.

On July 17, India had logged 10 lakh cases, which then doubled to 20 lakh on August 7. The country added another 10 lakh on August 23 and went past 40 lakh on September 5. In 11 days, it added another 10 lakh cases, mounting to 50 lakh cases. Twelve days later the tally has mounted to 60 lakh.

While the recovery rate stands at 82.58 per cent, one of the highest in the world; the fatality rate has come down to 1.57 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 13,39,232 cases including 35,571 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,09,394 sample tests were conducted across the country in a single day on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 7,19,67,230.

On the global front, India rallies behind the US, which has recorded 71,13,666 cases and 2,04,750 deaths. As of Monday morning, the total number of cases in the world stood at 3,29,77,556 and the fatalities rose to 9,96,674.

(With inputs from IANS)

