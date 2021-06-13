New Delhi: India has recorded below one lakh daily coronavirus cases for the sixth consecutive day with 80,834 fresh reports in last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Sunday taking the tally to 2,94,39,989.

A total of 3,303 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 3,70,384 so far.

A total of 1,32,062 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 2,80,43,446. The daily active caseload declines to 10,26,159 in last 24 hours.

A total of 35,94,744 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours that takes the the total inoculation count to 25,31,95,048.

India reported its lowest daily case in the last 71 days. The daily positivity rate is at 4.25%, less than 10% for 20 consecutive days. The recovery rate increases to 95.26%, in last 24 hours, said Union Health Ministry.