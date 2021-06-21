India records 53,256 Covid cases; 1,422 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India has recorded 53,256 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Monday taking the tally to 2,99,35,221.

A total of 1,422 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 3,88,135 so far.

A total of 78,190 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 2,88,44,199. The daily active caseload declines to 7,02,887 in last 24 hours.

A total of 28,00,36,898 have been inoculated in the country.

As many as 39,24,07,782 samples tested for COVID19, up to 12th June 2021. Of these, 13,88,699 samples were tested yesterday, informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

India reported its lowest daily case in the last 88 days, said Union Health Ministry.