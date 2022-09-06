India records 4,417 new Covid-19 cases, active cases dip to 52,336

New-Delhi: India on Tuesday recorded 4,417 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The actives cases in the country has further declined to 52,336. A total number of recoveries in the country stands at 43,886,496. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.69 per cent.

The weekly case positivity rate came out to be 2.06 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is 1.20 per cent.

With 23 new deaths, India’s toll from the Covid-19 pandemic has reached 528,030.

As many as 367,490 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. A total of 88.77 crore samples have been tested in the country so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,73,79,274 samples have been tested up to September 4 for COVID-19. Of these 2,27,313 samples were tested on Sunday.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 19,93,670 doses of COVID vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of vaccine doses to 213.72 crore.