New-Delhi: India has reported 3.92,488 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Sunday taking the tally to 1,95,57,457.

India reported over 3 lakh cases for nineth consecutive days.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,689 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 2,15,542 so far. The daily active cases tally rose to 33,49,644.

A total of 3,07,865 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 1,59,92,271.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 18,04,954 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 29,01,42,339 samples have been tested in the country.