New-Delhi: India on Friday reported 2,678 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

With the new additions, the cumulative caseload of the country has reached 4,46,23,997.

As the active cases increased to 26,583, the fatalities has climbed upto 5,28,857 with 7 Covid-19 related deaths.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4, 40,68,557, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.