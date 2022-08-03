India records 17,135 new cases, 47 fatalities in the last 24 hours

New-Delhi: India on Wednesday reported 17,135 new cases taking the total tally to 4, 40, 67,144, while the active cases reached to 1,37,057, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll climbed to 5,26,477 with 47 new fatalities.

The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.49 per cent, the health ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,34,03,610.

The country has conducted over 4,64,919 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.