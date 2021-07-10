India records 1206 Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours; Recovery rate increases to 97.20%

New Delhi: India reported 42,766 fresh coronavirus cases, according to the data released by Union Health Ministry on Saturday, taking the toll to 3,07,95,716. The weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.34% whereas the daily positivity rate is at 2.19% which is less than 3% for 19 consecutive days.

As many as 1,206 Covid patients succumb to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours that takes the cumulative number of deaths to 4,07,145.

A total of 45,254 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 2,99,33,538. The recovery rate increases to 97.20%.

The daily active caseload declines to 4,55,033 in the last 24 hours which constitutes 1.48% of total cases.

As of now, a total of 37.21 crore citizens of the country have been vaccinated.

The total number of samples tested up to July 9 is 42,90,41,970 including 19,55,225 samples tested on Friday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).