New Delhi: India has reported 1,73,790 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Saturday taking the tally to 2,77,29,247.

A total of 3,617 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 3,22,512 so far.

A total of 2,84,601 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 2,51,78,011. The daily active cases tally declines to 22,28,724.

According to reports of ICMR, a total of 20,80,048 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 34,11,19,909 samples have been tested in the country.

A total of 31,81,785 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours that takes the the total inoculation count to 20,89,02,445.