New Delhi: India has reported daily new Covid cases of 1,34,154, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Thursday taking the tally to 2,84,41,986.

A total of 2,887 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 3,37,989 so far.

A total of 2,11,499 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 2,63,90,584. The daily active caseload declines to 17,13,413 in last 24 hours.

According to reports of ICMR, a total of 21,59,873 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 35,37,82,648 samples have been tested in the country.

A total of 24,97,026 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours that takes the the total inoculation count to 22,10,43,693.