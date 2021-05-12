New Delhi: Amid the second wave of Covid pandemic, India has received medical aid from various countries such as United Kingdom, Netherlands, Switzerland and South Korea on Wednesday.

According to reports, Indian Air Force C-130 landed with 200 oxygen concentrators, informed Raipur Airport director Rakesh Ranjan Sahay. He further added that these are the gifts from Govt of United Kingdom.

Similarly, medical aid from Netherlands and Switzerland arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

A flight carrying medical equipment including 200 oxygen concentrators from South Korea has also arrived at Delhi airport today. The spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said that cooperation with Republic of Korea has continued and appreciated the support from the country.

Earlier, India had received such medical supplies from Qatar, Kuwait, Ireland, United States, Hong Kong and many other.

India has been going through a hardship during this Covid pandemic. Many hospitals in several states are lacking of oxygen supplies in the country due to which thousands of people have lost their lives.