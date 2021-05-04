New Delhi: India received medical supplies and Covid-19 aid from various countries such as Kuwait, United Kingdom and United States on Tuesday.

According to reports, the medical supplies from Kuwait includes 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators that has arrived today. “Deepening our fraternal ties of friendship,” said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Similarly, An Indian Air Force aircraft arrived at Chennai today early in the morning carrying 450 oxygen cylinders each of capacity 46.6 ltr from the United Kingdom.

The fifth consignment of medical equipment arrived from United States which includes 545 oxygen concentrators, tweeted MEA spokesperson Bagchi.

However, the United States Department of Defense said that the final two flights of Covid-19 aid to India have been delayed at least until Wednesday. The delay is due to maintenance issues, said US transportation command.

Earlier, France, Taiwan, Uzbekistan, Belgium and Italy also delivered medical supplies, including oxygen plants and medicines to India.