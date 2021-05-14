India Receives 60 Oxygen Concentrators, 1056 Ventilators And Other Medical Supplies From Australia

By WCE 9
oxygen concentrators from australia
Pic Credit:twitter/arindam bagchi

New Delhi: As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus, a consignment of 60 oxygen concentrators, 1056 ventilators and medical equipment arrived from Australia on Friday, said Ministry of External Affairs.

Taking to twitter, Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi expressed gratitude and tweeted, “Further deepening our longstanding ties. A consignment of 60 oxygen concentrators, 1056 ventilators and other medical supplies arrives from Australia. Value the support from our Comprehensive Strategic Partner”.

India has reported 3, 43,144 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the case tally to 2, 40, 46,809 cases and 4,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

 

