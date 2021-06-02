India Receives 15 Ventilators From Iceland

By WCE 7
ventilators from iceland
Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi: India received a consignment of 15 ventilators and 12000 tablets of Favipiravir from Iceland early on Wednesday amidst the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

“Taking forward our warm and friendly ties. Welcome consignment of 15 Ventilators and 12000 tablets of Favipiravir that arrived from Iceland early this morning,” tweeted Spokesperson Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi.

Many countries, including US, UK, Canada, France, Germany came to the forefront to give India medical help and assistance in the form of oxygen concentrators, ventilators, raw materials for vaccines, PPE kits.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India recorded 1,27,510 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

