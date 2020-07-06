Bhubaneswar: India climbs up to 3rd position in COVID19 cases world ranking. The country has reported a spike of 24,248 new COVID19 cases and 425 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Positive cases stand at 6,97,413 including 2,53,287 active cases, 4,24,433 cured/discharged/migrated & 19,693 deaths: Ministry Of Health and Welfare

US Covid-19 cases have risen to 2,982,381. Brazil comes next with 1,604,585 cases, and India is third-worst-hit with 697,836 cases.