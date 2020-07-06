India 3rd position in covid19 ranking

India Reaches 3rd Spot In COVID19 Infections, Overtakes Russia

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: India climbs up to 3rd position in COVID19 cases world ranking. The country has reported a spike of 24,248 new COVID19 cases and 425 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Positive cases stand at 6,97,413 including 2,53,287 active cases, 4,24,433 cured/discharged/migrated & 19,693 deaths: Ministry Of Health and Welfare

US Covid-19 cases have risen to 2,982,381. Brazil comes next with 1,604,585 cases, and India is third-worst-hit with 697,836 cases.

You might also like
State

2 More COVID19 Deaths In Odisha Today, Toll Rises To 38

State

COVID19 Infections Rises To 9526 In Odisha, 456 Positives Today

Nation

Taj Mahal Not To Reopen, Amid Covid Crisis: Agra Dist Admin

State

Woman brutally killed, husband-daughter critically injured in attack by miscreants in…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.