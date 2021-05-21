New Delhi: India observed the 30th death anniversary of the former Prime Minister and Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi who was assassinated during a political campaign.

Delhi Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to his father at the Veer Bhumi Samadhi site today.

Congress has asked all the PCC units and frontal organizations to observe the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi as the day of Seva and Sadbhavna for the people in this hour of crisis, informed General Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) KC Venugopal.

Rajiv Gandhi served as the sixth Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989. He took office after the 1984 assassination of his mother, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to become the youngest Indian PM at the age of 40.

However, he was also assassinated in 1991 while he was campaigning for the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Congress candidate when a woman approached and greeted him. She then bent down to touch his feet and a belt laden with 700 g of RDX explosives tucked under her dress exploded at the spot.

Since his death, Anti-Terrorism Day is observed in India every year on this date. The main objective behind observing Anti-Terrorism Day is to spread the message of peace, humanity, unity, and harmony among the people, and to make them aware of the anti-social acts of terrorism.