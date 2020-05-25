India now among top 10 worst-hit by Covid-19

New Delhi: With around 7,000 new cases in a day, India’s tally of novel Coronavirus cases surpassed that of Iran’s as it recorded 1,38,845 till Monday.

With this, India entered the Top 10 worst-hit countries by the Coronavirus pandemic. The other nine countries ahead of India are — US, Brazil, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, and Turkey.

Iran today has 1,35,701 total confirmed cases.

India recorded a jump of 6,977 cases in a single day and 154 fatalities in 24 hours, Health Mnistry data said on Monday. Of the total cases, 77,103 are active, 57,721 people have been cured while at least 4,021 individuals lost their lives.

However, at least 3,280 people have recovered since Sunday, taking the recovery rate to around 42 per cent.

In the worst-hit Maharashtra, the total coronavirus cases surged past 50,000 and stood at 50,231, including 1,635 fatalities and 14,600 recoveries.

Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu which reported 16,277 cases and Gujarat with 14,056 cases.

There are at least 13,418 cases in the national capital.

States that have reported most number of casualties, are Maharashtra followed by Gujarat (858), Madhya Pradesh (290), West Bengal (272) and Delhi (261).

States that have reported more than 6,000 cases are Rajasthan (7,028), Uttar Pradesh (6,268), Madhya Pradesh (6,665).

Among other major states and UTs where the cases have spiked are Andhra Pradesh (2,823). Bihar (2,587), Haryana (1,184), Jammu and Kashmir (1,621), Odisha (1,336), Punjab (2,060) and Telangana (1,854).