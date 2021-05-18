New-Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said India has lost 269 doctors in the second wave of Covid-19.

The State-wise data revealed by IMA show states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have suffered the highest casualty among doctors. In Bihar, 78 doctors have died while in Uttar Pradesh, 37 have died followed by Delhi 28 doctors in the second wave.

India lost around 748 doctors in the first wave of Covid-19 last year. The actual numbers may be higher as the doctors’ association only keeps a record of its 3.5 lakh members. India has more than 12 lakh doctors.

The second wave is proving extremely fatal for all and especially those at the forefront of the battle.

The following are the figures of fatalities according to the IMA registry: Andhra Pradesh (22), Telangana (19), Maharashtra and West Bengal (14), Tamil Nadu (11), Karnataka (8), Odisha (10), Madhya Pradesh (5), Chhattisgarh, Assam and Jammu and Kashmir (3 each), Uttrakhand, Tripura, Gujarat, Haryana and Kerala (2 each) and Goa, Pondicherry (1 each).