New Delhi: As many as 420 doctors lost their lives India during the second wave of Covid-19, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said on Saturday.

According to reports, Delhi alone recorded total of 100 deaths which is the highest in number reported by any state followed by Bihar with 96 deaths. The list also records 16 doctors losing their lives from Odisha.

Following are the state wise list of IMA Covid registry during the second wave of pandemic:

Delhi: 100 Bihar: 96 Uttar Pradesh: 41 Gujarat: 31 Andhra Pradesh: 26 Telangana 20 Odisha: 16 West Bengal: 16 Maharashtra: 15 Tamil Nadu: 14 Madhya Pradesh: 13 Karnataka: 8 Kerala: 4 Assam: 3 Jammu and Kashmir: 3 Chhattisgarh: 3 Goa: 2 Haryana: 2 Tripura: 2 Uttarakhand: 2 Pondicherry: 1 Punjab: 1 One from another state

A total of 747 doctors lost their lives during the first wave, added reports.

As many as 2,57,299 fresh COVID-19 infections and 4,194 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed today.

After peaking in early May, the Covid cases have been declining in the past two weeks. However, experts have warned a third wave that may hit children hard.