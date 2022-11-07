India logs 937 Covid-19 fresh cases, 9 fatalities in last 24 hours

New-Delhi: India on Monday reported 937 Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 4,46,61,516, according to Union Health Ministry data.

With nine fatalities, the death toll has climbed to 5,30,509 including seven deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.78 per cent, according to the Union health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,16,492 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

Under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive around 219.73 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.