India logs 7,946 new Covid cases, 37 deaths

New Delhi: In the last 24 hours, India logged 7,946 new Covid-19 cases and 37 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The new fatalities have increased the nationwide death toll to 5,27,911.

The active caseload of the country has dipped to 62,748, accounting for 0.14 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 9,828 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,38,45,680. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.67 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate rose to 2.98 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.57 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,66,477 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 88.61 crore.

As of Thursday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 212.52 crore, achieved via 2,12,52,259 sessions

Over 4.03 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.