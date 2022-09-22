covid cases in india
File Photo

India logs 5,443 new Covid-19 cases, 26 deaths

By KalingaTV Bureau 0

New Delhi: In the past 24 hours, India logged 5,443 new Covid-19 cases and 26 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The new fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 5,28,429.

The active caseload at 46,342 accounts for 0.10 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 5,291 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,39,78,271. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily and weekly positivity rates currently stood at 1.61 per cent and 1.73 per cent, respectively.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,39,062 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.27 crore.

As of Thursday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 217.11 crore.

Over 4.08 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

You might also like
State

School bus accident in Cuttack of Odisha, students escape unhurt

State

+2 1st year classes in Odisha to start from today

State

Woman gives birth to Quadruplets in Sambalpur of Odisha

Nation

Karnataka woman files dowry case, husband gives ‘supari’ to kill her

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.