India logs 3,962 fresh Covid19 infections in last 24 hours

New-Delhi: India on Thursday registered a single-day increase of 3,962 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data.

The number of deaths has increased to 5,31,606 with 22 deaths, which includes seven reconciled by Kerala.

The active cases now comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.73 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,92,828 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent, according to the health ministry data.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.